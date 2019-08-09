June 1, 1937-Aug. 6, 2019
Attention to Orders: On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, the Supreme Commander of Heavenly Forces ordered a permanent change of station from earth to heaven for Col. Jimmy D. Helton (USA Retired) for an eternal reunion with his wife of 56 years, Charlotta Fay.
Jimmy, the son of Robert and Edna Helton, was preceded in death by his wife Charlotta Fay Helton, as well as his brother, Charles Ray and sister, Bobbie Ann.
He is survived by his three children, David Brent Helton of Seattle, Jamie L. Wiseman (husband Edward) of Frederick, Maryland, and Jimmy D. Helton Jr. (wife Chizuko) of New York, New York. Other survivors include his brother, David L. Helton and granddaughters, Sydney Wiseman and Charlotte Wiseman, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jimmy was born June 1, 1937, in Knox County near Corbin. His family relocated to Cincinnati during World War II but moved back to Corbin soon after it ended. He met his future wife, Charlotta, at age 12, attended Lynn Camp High School, where he excelled at football and entered the ROTC program that he continued at Eastern Kentucky State College. Jimmy devoted his career to the public sector. He joined the Army after college and did two years of service before briefly returning to civilian life in Kentucky. He re-joined the Army for a long and highly decorated career of service to our country, including a tour in Vietnam, obtaining a Master’s Degree at the University of Arizona in 1974 and culminating in his promotion to the rank of Colonel and eventual position as the chief administrator of CHAMPUS, the civilian health care program for the United States military. Retiring from the Army in 1989 after 30 plus years of service traveling from post to post with his wife and family, Jimmy continued to work in Healthcare administration and as a consultant until 2007 when he returned to the public sector in his home state serving as Kentucky’s Secretary of Health. He retired from all work in 2009 and spent time enjoying life with his wife, breeding English bulldogs, making stained glass and smoking cigars while sipping bourbon and fine whiskey. He enjoyed mysteries, tai chi, genealogy, movies and cuddling up with his dogs Bandit and Hank to watch a good TV series most evenings.
Jimmy was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He inspired and touched many people with his leadership, kindness, work ethic, storytelling, wit and humor. He is greatly missed and his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Franklin County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.