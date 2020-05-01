Jimmy Eastman pic.jpg

Jimmy Eastman

James A. Eastman (Jimmy), age 85, died at his home in Frankfort, Kentucky, on April 29, 2020.

He retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. A longtime member of the Frankfort Boat Club, Jimmy spent much of his life on the Kentucky/Ohio rivers with his friends and family.

He took many trips on his houseboats, including his dream trip to Florida. When he wasn’t enjoying his time on the boat, he devoted his entire life to his girls — his wife, daughters, and granddaughters.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Susan Eastman; their daughters, Missy Eastman (Robbie Bottoms) and Katie Stivers (Tony); his granddaughters, Kayla Carroway, Kristen Anderson (Daniel) and Kennadi Robinson; several nieces and nephews; and his devoted dog, Ginger.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Susan Eastman; his parents, Frank and Zella Eastman; and by his five brothers and sisters, Eunice Morrow, Vivian Mattingly, Elmer Eastman, Edna Brewer and Patsy Steele.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jimmy’s name to Bluegrass Hospice Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Eastman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription