Jimmy Girtley, 77, of Frankfort, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home. 

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Geraldine Noel Girtley; children, Eraina Burns, Sherry Thomas and Scott Girtley; four grandchildren, Anthony and Breanna Burns, and Allie and Noah Thomas. 

