James Edward Guarnieri, son of the late Bernard A. Guarnieri and the late Marion Guarneri, passed away on November 10, 2022, at the age of 57. Jimmy was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 29, 1965, and is survived by his siblings, Lynn Price (Dwight), Richard Guarnieri, Mary Fran Falk (Brian), John Guarnieri (Deborah), Ann Guarnieri, Robert Guarnieri (Cherry), David Guarnieri (Shannon), and Steven Guarnieri (Silvie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins whom admired him.

Jimmy was a 1983 graduate of Franklin County High School. After graduating, he held rewarding positions at CLS Screen Printing and Kmart Corporation until his retirement in 2018.

