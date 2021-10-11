Services for Jimmy Winston Simpson, II, 60, husband of Mary C. Simpson, will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the time of service Sunday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Simpson died Saturday.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Simpson, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

