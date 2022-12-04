LAWRENCBURG — Services for Jinnie Mae Rucker Bixler, age 77, wife of William Earl Bixler, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Bixler died Nov. 30 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Jinnie Bixler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

