LAWRENCEBURG — Jo Ann Davis Collins, 74, wife of the late Grover Mason Collins, passed away October 18, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on December 9, 1947, daughter of the late William Davis and Norma Bird Davis.

Jo Ann Davis Collins

Jo Ann was a retired caseworker for Kentucky State Government Division of Child Support and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfort. She enjoyed traveling, softball and bowling.

