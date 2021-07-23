LAWRENCEBURG — No public services are scheduled for Jo Ann Drury, age 71. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Drury died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jo Drury as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

