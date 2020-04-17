Jo Ann Harris Tate, 83, widow of Lee Grand Tate, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A native of Woodford County, she was born on Aug. 13, 1936 to the late David Sr. and Georgia Barber Harris.

She retired from the accounting department with Boone National Guard Center. Jo Ann was an avid bridge player and former president of the Frankfort Business and Professional Women’s Organization.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Harris Jr.; her nephew, John Harris Jr.; and by a special niece, Janice Eaves Hailey, who spent her childhood with Mr. and Mrs. Tate.

She is survived by her sister, Peggy Sue Harris, Lexington; her brother, John (Martha) Harris, Texas; and by Janice’s children, Becky (Brian) Hailey and Krista (Dustin) Hodges.

Jo Ann was a feisty, courageous and gracious lady and will be missed by all who knew her.

Private services will be held at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, on Tuesday with burial at Midway Cemetery. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

