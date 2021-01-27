Jo G. Leadingham, PhD, 85, widow of Henry K. Leadingham, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born in Portland, Oregon, on May 27, 1935, to the late Herbert and Madge Porter Greenland. She was the Art Educator for Kentucky State University.  

She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Leadingham, Wheatley; her sister, Doris Williams, AZ; her grandchildren, Stephan Rhody, and Jordyn Leadingham; as well as her 6 great-grandchildren.  

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Todd Stuart Leadingham.  

Services are being planned for Memorial Day weekend. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

