Jo Greenland Leadingham, passed away January 24, 2021, at the age of 85. Born in Portland, Oregon, she was the daughter of Herbert and Madge Greenland.

Leadingham Pic.jpg

Jo Greenland Leadingham

She met her husband Dr. Henry K. Leadingham in Denver, Colorado, while she was in college, and he was in the service. After marriage and completing his service duties they moved to Frankfort.  

She loved her career of teaching. She influenced many students in the arts through the years. She taught at Georgetown College in Art History, she was the Director of the Art Gallery at the University of KY and retired from Kentucky State University as the Art History/Humanities Professor. She received her Master's of Art History degree from UK and later her PHD in English Literature in 1992 also from UK.  

She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, going to plays, the opera, creating her pen and ink drawings, writing poetry, and working in her yard. She was witty, loved a good joke, generous and good hearted.  

She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Leadingham (David Meadows); grandsons, Stephan Rhody (Alex) and Jordyn Leadingham (Ashley); sister, Doris Williams (Warren); 6 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Henry K. Leadingham; parents, Herbert and Madge Greenland; and her son, Todd Leadingham.  

Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Josephine's Sculpture Park or Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

