Services for Joan B. Carter, 78, will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at Midway Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the noon service time Dec. 14. Online condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. Carter died Monday.

