Joan B. White

Memorial services for Joan Baker White, 79, of Midway, will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Dr. Jack Brewer will officiate. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time. Graveside services will be held in Cadiz, Kentucky, at East End Cemetery, Tuesday, April 19, at noon (CST).
Goodwin Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Cadiz.
Joan Baker White was born in Murray, Kentucky, and attended Trigg County High School. Her working career began with Pete Lite Springs restaurant, Dr. Thornton Bryan’s medical practice, John Woodruff Construction Company and then WC White Lumber Company in Cadiz.
She operated Hamtown Restaurant for two years before becoming owner of the Cadiz restaurant. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a Girl Scout leader and one of the founders of the Annual Ham Festival.
Cadiz/Trigg County’s first World’s Largest Ham Biscuit was produced by Joan at her restaurant. She was very active in the Business and Professional Women’s Club and was elected State President while in Cadiz. She was a current member of the Cadiz Community Arts Center.
In 1988, she began working as Special Assistant to Secretary Mary Ray Oaken in the Tourism Cabinet and moved to Frankfort. She worked there over 15 years before retiring.
Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she was in charge of the kitchen. She supervised preparation and serving many meals for church and community occasions.
Survivors include her husband, W. Cleland White, III, Midway; children, William “Bill” C. (Nancy) White, IV, Austin, Texas, Crystal White (Curtis) Higgins, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Stuart D. (Suzette) White, Franklin, Tennessee, and C. Paul (Jenny) White, Eddyville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Laken White, Karoline White, Harrison White, Chandler White, Neely Hatch, Reagan White, Samantha White, Remi White, Ireland Wadlington, Ashton Cain, Miranda McKinney, Porter White, Eleanor White and Clare White; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jo Baker Dawson.
She was preceded in death by parents, Mary Parker Baker, Wesley Taylor Baker and Mary Francis Freeman Baker; a son, Porter Glenn White; and a brother, Stan Baker.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of condolences.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, Cadiz Community Arts Center or Bluegrass Care Navigator’s (formerly Hospice).
