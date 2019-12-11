Joan B. Washington Carter was born on July 10, 1941, in Woodford County. She was born to the late Dora Bush and Ovale Washington. She departed this life Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Services will be held at Midway Christian Church, Midway, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at noon with Rev. Robert Wilson and Rev. Rick Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Midway Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Midway Christian Church from 10 a.m. until noon service time on Saturday.
Joan attended Simmons High School in Versailles, Kentucky. She was retired from Bendix Westinghouse Allies of Frankfort. Joan enjoyed watching TV.
She joined church at an early age. She was a member of Historic Second Christian Church in Midway, Kentucky. She sang in the choir and she served in the Women’s Fellowship. Joan served as a secretary — recorder for years. Her interest was in youth activities at the church.
Joan leaves to mourn her beautiful children, Pastor Ben W. (Cheryl) Carter Jr., Cloyd (Sandra) Carter, Doraleen (Abe) Haliburton, Calvin Carter, Charles Carter and Heather Carter; sisters, Betty Jean Brown Conner and Eleanor V. Morton; 12 grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Ureka, La’Toya, Benjamin, La’Tassia, La’Tonya, Christian, Krome, Lavin, Cody and Kashiya; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben W. Carter Sr.; daughter, Patricia Ann Carter; five sisters, Carolyn Ann Bradshaw, Vinette Washington, Gladys Bush, Thersa Riley, Dora Lee Bush; two brothers, Les Patterson and Melvin Thomas.
To those that were fortunate enough to be graced with her presence, they will remember her humor and amazing laughter. The family deeply appreciates your condolences and respectfully requests your continued prayers.
In addition, they wish to extend their appreciation to Ila Louise Tyree for catering food for the bereaved family.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Second Street Christian Church, Midway, Kentucky.
Serving as pallbearers will be Benjamin Carter, Bobby Bradshaw, Cloyd Carter, Maurice Guy, Robert Bradshaw Sr. and Abe Haliburton. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyrone Morgan, Richard Bradshaw, Andre Creech and Christopher Puqh.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.