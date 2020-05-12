Joan Hammonds, age 79, passed away May 10, 2020, in Frankfort. She was born Dec. 5, 1941, to the late Harvey and Edna Gardner. She was a graduate of Franklin County High School and a member of Buck Run Baptist Church.
Joan is survived by two sons, Mark Cornn (Indiana) and Allan Cornn (Frankfort); and four daughters, Marti Newton, Carla Woodrum, Julie Cornn and Hayley Hammonds (all of Frankfort). She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Connie (Charlotte) Gardner and Carl (Claudine) Gardner.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hammonds; her parents, Harvey and Edna Gardner; and a sister, Evelyn Gardner.
Family will have a celebration of life for Joan at a later date. Joan was definitely one of a kind and she will be missed dearly.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
