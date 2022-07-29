Joan Koch Breckel, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

She was born on October 4, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Charles Koch and Mary (Sheehan) Koch. Joan attended Sacred Heart Academy and graduated in 1956. She married Joseph Breckel on September 13, 1958, in Louisville, Kentucky, and was married for 63 years.

Joan Koch Breckel
