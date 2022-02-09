Joan Renee Tood Peters, 77, loving wife of Charles Peters, passed away on February 8, 2022.

Joan was born in Madison, Indiana, on November 28, 1944. A long-time teacher, she taught in Madison and Greensburg, Indiana, as well as Frankfort, Kentucky. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, the National Teachers Association, and the Kentucky Teachers Association. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, and gardening.

Joan is survived by her husband of 39 years, Charles Peters; and a brother, John David Todd.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosemary Evans Todd; and a brother, C.T. Todd.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Friday, February 11th. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greensburg, Indiana.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 10th. 

Contributions in Joan's memory are suggested to the Good Shepherd Church Building Fund, 72 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Service information

Feb 11
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, February 11, 2022
10:00AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
72 Shepherd Way
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 10
Visitation
Thursday, February 10, 2022
5:30PM-7:30PM
Rogers Funeral Home
507 West 2nd Street
Frankfort, KY 40601
Feb 11
Graveside Committal Service
Friday, February 11, 2022
2:00PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
547 S Vine Street
Greensburg, IN 40601
