LAWRENCEBURG — Visitation for JoAnn Adams, 85, will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Adams died Friday. Condolences may be shared at www.gashmemorialchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

