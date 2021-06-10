Services for JoAnn Sharp, 81, will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home with burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Sharp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

