JoAnn Watkins

JoAnn Watkins

JoAnn Dempsey Watkins, age 90, passed away at home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Mrs. Watkins was born in Frankfort on March 16, 1932, to the late Lou Ellen and Mary Lawrence Dempsey. She was a graduate of Peaks Mill High School. Mrs. Watkins served at the Franklin County Clerk’s Office and retired from Harrod Brothers Funeral Home after 42 years of service as the office manager. Mrs. Watkins was a member of Faith Baptist Church. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription