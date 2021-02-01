JoAnne “Nannie” Cammack Devers, age 82, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, peacefully at home after a long illness. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Phil Case officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Mrs. Devers was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky, on September 27, 1938, to Emmitt C. Cammack and Virginia Mae Rogers Cammack.
She was survived by her son, Michael Darnell Devers; sister, Rilda C. Craig (Gary); grandchildren, Benjamin M. Devers, Stephanie Devers Aldridge; and five great-grandchildren. She was also very blessed with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darnell Devers; son, Barry Glenn Devers; brother, Larry D. Cammack; and sister, Wanda M. Hammond.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ben Devers, Gary Craig, Micah Craig, Billy Dan Craig, Micheal Aldridge, and Mike Woods. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandchildren, Caitlin Aldridge, Quincy Devers, Isaac Devers, Logan Aldridge, and Chance Devers.
The family requests that no flowers be sent. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
