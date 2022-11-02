Joanne Carr DeWitt, age 89, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Crestview Healthcare & Rehab in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Mrs. DeWitt was born on November 9, 1932, "on the night Franklin Roosevelt was elected the first time" she was quick to let you know. She was one of three daughters born to the late Marvin and Gladys Henry Carr. 

