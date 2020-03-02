Joanne Coffey Brooks departed peacefully in her sleep at age 80 on Friday.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Thomas Kennedy and Aaron Scott Crawford; five grandchildren, Shaun (Ashley) Kennedy, Erin Crawford, Cameron Crawford, Stirling Crawford and Lauren Irvin; two great-grandchildren, Elijah Kennedy and Elinor Kennedy; her brother, William Donald (Sylvia) Coffey; nephews, Paul Coffey and Brad Coffey and nieces, Roanne Coffey, Ria West, Margo Watkins and Heather Hoskins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Elmer Coffey and Ethel Ruby Chinn Coffey, and her brother, Charles Elmer Coffey Jr. 

Joanne’s request to have her ashes returned to nature in a private family service will be honored. Throughout her life, she was a loving and giving spirit who devoted all her efforts, all of them, to helping others. Her long and distinguished professional career focused on educational services for children who needed special help. Her cheerful supportive presence will be greatly missed by all who have known and loved her. She moved among us quietly, with grace, wisdom and caring. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

