Private services for Joanne Eileen Williams, 77, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Williams died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Judge dismisses Dykstra's suit against ex-teammate Darling
- Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man
- On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm
- Janez Kocijancic, Slovenia's top sports official, dies at 78
- Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye dies at 80
- Education Spotlight: Frankfort High students appointed to positions with state student council association
- SpaceX captures the flag, beating Boeing in cosmic contest
- Facebook employees speak out against company over Trump
Most Popular
Articles
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Frankfort
- COVID-19 hits two Franklin County long-term care facilities; 10 new cases confirmed
- Frankfort Cracker Barrel looking into alcohol sales
- Former FCS finance director pleads guilty to money laundering, faces up to 23 years in prison
- Schools, state seeking restitution after Wade pleads guilty
- Coronavirus cases spike in Kentucky; Beshear says too early to draw conclusions
- Lawrenceburg man charged in Frankfort robbery
- Six more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Franklin County
- Faith Victory pastor vows he won't shut church doors again
- Indoor and outdoor dining returns to Frankfort
Images
Videos
Commented
- CARTOON: AG Cameron says goodbye to robocalls (10)
- Letter: Are nursing homes to blame? (10)
- Beshear: 'You cannot fan the flames and condemn the fire' (9)
- Freedom Rally draws hundreds to Capitol steps on Memorial Day weekend (9)
- Waldridge barred from rescinding vote on Fort Hill conservation easement (8)
- Leaders, local respond to effigy of Beshear at Sunday rally (6)
- Guest columnists: Beshear's veto of SB 9 unnecessarily divides in effort to save lives (6)
- Fiscal court's inaction on Kentucky Capital Development Corp. budget could lead to agency's temporary shutdown (6)
- Editorial: Indecisiveness becoming a trend at fiscal court meetings (5)
- Faith Victory pastor vows he won't shut church doors again (5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.