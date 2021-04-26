Jody Ray Feeback, age 52, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Services will be held at a later date.

Mr. Feeback was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky, on January 3, 1969, to Janice Feeback. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kateri Feeback; daughters, Chelsea Feeback, Hope Feeback, Leslie Walker (Brodie), Laura Kuechler, and Courtney Kuechler; grandchildren, Mia Feeback, Jax Ray Devers, Blair Vance, Corrine Vance, Karliegh Merritt, and Carson Oliver.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

