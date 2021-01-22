Warren Joseph "Joe" Barmore passed away January 20th. 

Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Tonya Barmore, and is survived by two daughters, Sarah Barmore and Savannah Tingle; nine grandchildren; one sister, Brandi Woods; two brothers, Adam Barmore (Elisha) and Shane Woods (Jenni); along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind Carol and Bryan Cummins, who were always there for him; his best friend, Garret Price; and a special "niece," Kiley Woods.

A time of visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral home from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 24th. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

