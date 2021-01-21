Arrangements for Warren Joseph "Joe" Barmore, 47, son of Warren Randolph "Randy" Barmore, are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. Barmore died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Barmore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

