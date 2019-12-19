No services are planned for Joe Hackworth, 77, husband of Mary Hackworth. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hackworth died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Hackworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

