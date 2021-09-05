LEXINGTON — Services for Joe Lewis Bramlett, 89, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Bramlett died Saturday at the home of his son in Lawrenceburg.

