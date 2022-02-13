Services for Joe Martin Goodlett, 80, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Goodlett died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription