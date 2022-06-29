Joe Mayewski, 66, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born in Frankfort on November 23, 1955, to the late Pete Mayewski and Alma Faye Drury Johnson. He was a self-employed baker. Joe was a laid back, go with the flow, carefree guy. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and bowling.

He is survived by his soulmate, Nan Kane; his sister, Sharon (Sam) Scott, Irvine; his brother, Glenn Mayewski, Frankfort; his brother-in-law, George Fint, Lawrenceburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Fint; his sister-in-law, Lisa Mayewski; and his brother, Pete Mayewski.

No services planned. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com

