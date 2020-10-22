Joe Pat Gaines Sr.

“Past Elks state president finishes well”
Joe Pat Gaines, of Fruitland Park, Florida, former Elks State President, passed away July 27, 2020, in the Cornerstone Hospice Center, The Villages, Florida, at the age of 85. Joe was born in Bellepoint Community of Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky, March 17, 1935, to John Thomas and Nelsene (Penn) Gaines.
He attended school grades 1-3 at Bald Knob School changing to Bridgeport School Franklin County, Kentucky, when his parents moved to the Choateville Community entering the grocery business. While attending Bridgeport, Joe was in several school plays and participated in sports, was Senior Class President, and was the School bus driver for his district starting at age 16. The front seat was always reserved for his high school sweetheart, Wanda Jean Collins.
Joe graduated in 1953 from Bridgeport. He continued his education at the University of Kentucky and entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1954. Joe received his basic training as a Marine at Parris Island, North Carolina, and was stationed at Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, and Millington, Tennessee, Navel Air Base.
Joe’s Religious affiliation was Baptist in faith. In 1947 at the age of 12, he went forward with his father, John T. Gaines to receive Christ and was baptized at the First Baptist Church of Frankfort, Kentucky.
In 1955, Joe married his high school sweetheart, and they enjoyed 59 years together. Joe became the father of two sons, Joseph Patrick Gaines Jr. and John William Gaines.
Joe and Wanda were involved in many clubs and organization becoming known as the “JFK & Jackie O. of Franklin County, Kentucky. Among these were: Franklin County fund raisers, Wanda serving as a model for The Younger Women’s Club, and Joe becoming a charter member of The American Right of Way, Blue Grass Chapter #25 1959, Junior Chamber of Commerce Jaycees members 1963, Kiwanis 1965, member of Frankfort Elks Lodge #530, Exalted Ruler and State President of Kentucky; and in later years, Elks Lodges of South Orlando, Florida, earning the well deserved title of “Grill King.”
In 1965, Joe became interested in Deep-Sea Fishing and landed a sailfish, 6-foot by 9-inch and 52 pound, in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, which he had stuffed and proudly hung over his fireplace mantel.
In 1967, Joe completed first his solo flight at Bohmar, Blue Grass Field, Lexington, Kentucky. He was given the honor of Kentucky Colonel by Gov. J.M. Carroll in 1975. Other interests during this period were: Show-Horseman, Tractor-Pulling, NRA Supporter, Golfer, blood donor and UK Wildcat supporter.
Joe was a man of many business interest cutting his business eye-teeth working in his father’s grocery; Gaines’ Grocery of Choateville, Kentucky. From 1960 to early 1970s, Joe entered into partnership with John C. Roberts Sr. for KEMCO in Frankfort, Kentucky. From the early 1970s to mid 1970s, Joe was Manager of Atlas Powder County of Frankfort, Kentucky, and served in Franklin County as a Deputy Sheriff under Jack Penn.
In mid 1980s, Joe joined his brothers, Sidney “Butch” Gaines and Harvey L. Gaines moving to Orlando, Florida, and helping his brother, Harvey, in the Appraisal business and forming a partnership with Eule White owner of Conway Glass and Mirror eventually becoming sole owner.
During these years, Joe continued his love of deep-sea fishing making many fishing excursions with his son, Joe Pat Jr., several friends, and employees of Conway Glass and Mirror. Joe continued his love of the game of golf participating in tournaments with his brothers. Joe suffered the loss of his father in 2000 and his mother in 2001. He retired from the glass business in 2003.
Upon retirement, Joe moved to Eagle’s Nest Mobile Home Estates and started Pro Tech Security. During this period, Joe suffered several blows — the unexpected death of his eldest son, Joe Pat Jr. 2014, his wife, Wanda, 2015, and he himself a stroke.
Joe was a survivor always striving to continue moving forward. July 5, 2020, in an extremely weakened condition, Joe admitted himself to ER and testing; the result of which was aggressive liver cancer.
Even in this “end of life” situation, Joe persevered waiting for his only remaining son, John, to arrive. Joe was a “hand-shaker” by nature, but upon his son’s arrival, Joe threw his arms up for a hug exclaiming, “Johnny!” And, the look on Joe's face was none other than that of the "Love of Jesus” shining so bright there was no doubt as to its origin and existence within Joe's heart.
Joe is survived by his son and wife, John W. and Tarrah Gaines of Powder Springs, Georgia; an aunt, Hazel (Penn) Smith of Frankfort, Kentucky; nephew, Mr. Tim Gaines of St. Charles, Kentucky; nieces, Mrs. Nina Radcliffe of Huntsville, Alabama, Ms. Stacy Gaines of St. Augustine, Florida, Mrs. Kim Taylor of Sebastian, Florida; 18 beloved great-nieces and –nephews; several dearly loved cousins; and a host of comrades and friends.
We will greatly miss “The Mayor of Eagles Nest” as Joe was fondly called. Thank you to the People of Eagles Nest for the care you gave to Joe in our absence.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday Oct. 30, 2020, at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 684 Devils Hollow Road, Frankfort, Kentucky. Seating will begin at 12:30 p.m. with COVID-19 protocol (masks and sanitizer provided with temperature checks upon entrance).
Burial and military honors will occur at the Frankfort Cemetery at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, burial donations maybe made to The Joe Gaines Family care of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
