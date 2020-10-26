Services for Joe Pat Gaines Sr. will be 1 p.m., Friday at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 684 Devils Hollow Road. Seating will begin at 12:30 p.m. with COVID-19 protocol (masks and sanitizer provided with temperature checks upon entrance). Burial and military honors will occur at the Frankfort Cemetery at 2 p.m. 

In lieu of flowers, burial donations maybe made to The Joe Gaines Family care of Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Gaines died July 27.

