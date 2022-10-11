Services for Joe Pullen, 53, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Pullen died Saturday, Oct. 8.

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Pullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

