LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Joe Richard "Rick" Cassidy, 73, husband of Judith Cassidy, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Cassidy died Monday at the VA in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of Joe Cassidy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription