Joe Wright

Joseph Richard Wright, age 82 of Harned, Kentucky, passed way peacefully with family at Baptist East Hospital on July 15, 2023. Joe was born in the same house he would call home for his entire life on July 29, 1940. He is the son of the late Silas Benjamin Wright Sr. and Dorothy Penick Wright; and the grandson of the late Earl Fleming Wright and Lydia Birkhead Wright and Hubert and Beulah Penick.
Joe met the love of his life and wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara, in a tennis class they had together at the University of Kentucky. Joe had the advantage over Barbara in their tennis class that semester, but the tables would be turned that fall when they enrolled in a roller-skating class together.
Turns out Joe had never been on skates as Barbara had, so she spent the semester holding Joe's hands and helping him find his balance. Joe's life, above all, was about service: service to his God, his country and his family. Joe is a Christian who served in numerous leadership positions and has been a lifelong member of Harned Methodist Church.
Joe served as a marine, as a member of the Breckinridge County School Board and as a Kentucky State Senator for 17 years, 12 of which as Senate Majority Floor Leader. Joe has received too many awards, honors and recognitions across his lifetime to count, and he would not want them counted anyhow.
To support his family, Joe toiled and devoted himself to what he loved most: farming. Just as God sent his disciples two by two, Joe was blessed to have as his partner in business, his beloved brother, Ben. Together they took the two enterprises their Pappy Wright started and have been blessed with much success.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Barbara Jo Ledman and her husband, Tim; daughter, Julie D. Cheetham and her husband, Brian; daughter, Lydia C. Grimes and her husband, Mark; son, Earl F. Wright and his wife, Treva.
Joe was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Sophie, Cara, Maddie, Charlie, Lydia Jule, Lily, Joseph, Isabel, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Boaz, Elena, Barbara Gail and Lemuel; and one great-grandchild, Vivian.
He is also survived by his siblings Rosemary Alexander and her late husband, Darryl; Ben Wright and his wife, Brenda; Susanne Jenkins and her husband, Gary; Rebecca Glasscock and her husband, Larry; Judy Beth Oglesby and her husband, Steve.
Funeral services will be held at Harned Methodist Church on Friday, July 21, 2023, at noon (CST) under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. (CST) and Friday, 10 a.m.-noon (CST).
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the BCHS FFA Chapter, the Breckinridge County Association for the Handicapped or the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers Basketball Program.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.