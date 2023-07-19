Joe Wright

Joseph Richard Wright, age 82 of Harned, Kentucky, passed way peacefully with family at Baptist East Hospital on July 15, 2023. Joe was born in the same house he would call home for his entire life on July 29, 1940. He is the son of the late Silas Benjamin Wright Sr. and Dorothy Penick Wright; and the grandson of the late Earl Fleming Wright and Lydia Birkhead Wright and Hubert and Beulah Penick.

Joe met the love of his life and wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara, in a tennis class they had together at the University of Kentucky. Joe had the advantage over Barbara in their tennis class that semester, but the tables would be turned that fall when they enrolled in a roller-skating class together.

