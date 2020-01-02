Services for Joetta H. Wickliffe, 66, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Wickliffe died Saturday.
Updated: January 2, 2020 @ 6:51 pm
