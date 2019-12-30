Joetta Hart Wickliffe, age 66, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Services will be held at Greenhill Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Mikel Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Greenhill Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Saturday.
Joetta was born in Frankfort on July 11, 1953, to the late Lewis Hall, Sr. and Marietta Smith Hall. She retired from Kentucky state government Department of Workers’ Compensation. She mostly enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Sam Wickliffe; daughter, Toya Fields; siblings, Lewis Hall Jr. and Lisa Hall; sister-in-law, Lori Wyatt; mother-in-law, Jean B. Wickliffe; nephews, Lewis Hall III, Juan Hall and Dennis Hall; aunt, Georgia Smith; and uncle, J.D. Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kaelin Hart; and sister, Marsha Prude.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.