Joette Suiter Smothermon, 93, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, at her home in Morning Pointe Senior Living Residence.

Joette Suiter Smothermon.jpg

Joette Smothermon

Mrs. Smothermon was born in Lynn Grove in Calloway County, KY, to Myrtle Burk and Thomas Huie Suiter and was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Radford Smothermon; and an infant son, David.

She graduated from Lynn Grove High School and married her sweetheart Eugene on June 5, 1947, in Union City, TN.

They started their family together in Murray, KY, with two children before moving to Madisonville, KY, for nine years and two additional children. In 1962, the family relocated to Frankfort and she devoted herself to her children and church before beginning a career in state government.

She retired from the State of Kentucky Division of Disability Determination in 1988.  

She was a faithful member of the Frankfort First United Methodist Church, Variety Circle, and the Chapel Sunday School class. She volunteered in the church office and at the Methodist Home in Versailles.

She enjoyed playing cards, watching wildlife and outings with her church groups. She was noted for her devotion to her family and a resilience that carried both them and her through several physical setbacks.

She is survived by one son, Richard (Sally); 3 daughters, Pam (Al) Wink, Lori (Don Jr.) Hamm all of Frankfort, and Sharon (Randall) Stevens, Mt. Vernon, KY; 2 sisters, Evon Kelley and Beauton (G.T.) Brandon, both of Murray, KY; 8 grandchildren, Brad Smothermon, Las Vegas, NV, Wes (Kara) Smothermon, Frankfort, Matt (Tanya) Smothermon, Shelbyville, BJ (Ashley) Wink, Woodbury, NJ, Sammie Jo Rowe, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer (Doug) Fowler, Charlotte, NC, Bobbi (Ryan) Sherman, Portland, OR, and Mackenzie Hamm, Louisville; also 9 great-grandchildren.

Pallbears will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.

Services for Mrs. Smothermon will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. The Rev. Tonya Kenner will officiate. Burial will be in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Calloway County, KY, Thursday, July 29, at 1 p.m.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.

Flowers are welcome or contributions to her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit their online guestbook at ljtfuneralhome.com.

