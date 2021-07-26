Joette Smothermon

Joette Suiter Smothermon, 93, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 24, at her home in Morning Pointe Senior Living Residence.
Mrs. Smothermon was born in Lynn Grove in Calloway County, KY, to Myrtle Burk and Thomas Huie Suiter and was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Radford Smothermon; and an infant son, David.
She graduated from Lynn Grove High School and married her sweetheart Eugene on June 5, 1947, in Union City, TN.
They started their family together in Murray, KY, with two children before moving to Madisonville, KY, for nine years and two additional children. In 1962, the family relocated to Frankfort and she devoted herself to her children and church before beginning a career in state government.
She retired from the State of Kentucky Division of Disability Determination in 1988.
She was a faithful member of the Frankfort First United Methodist Church, Variety Circle, and the Chapel Sunday School class. She volunteered in the church office and at the Methodist Home in Versailles.
She enjoyed playing cards, watching wildlife and outings with her church groups. She was noted for her devotion to her family and a resilience that carried both them and her through several physical setbacks.
She is survived by one son, Richard (Sally); 3 daughters, Pam (Al) Wink, Lori (Don Jr.) Hamm all of Frankfort, and Sharon (Randall) Stevens, Mt. Vernon, KY; 2 sisters, Evon Kelley and Beauton (G.T.) Brandon, both of Murray, KY; 8 grandchildren, Brad Smothermon, Las Vegas, NV, Wes (Kara) Smothermon, Frankfort, Matt (Tanya) Smothermon, Shelbyville, BJ (Ashley) Wink, Woodbury, NJ, Sammie Jo Rowe, Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer (Doug) Fowler, Charlotte, NC, Bobbi (Ryan) Sherman, Portland, OR, and Mackenzie Hamm, Louisville; also 9 great-grandchildren.
Pallbears will be her grandsons and sons-in-law.
Services for Mrs. Smothermon will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort. The Rev. Tonya Kenner will officiate. Burial will be in South Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Calloway County, KY, Thursday, July 29, at 1 p.m.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort.
Flowers are welcome or contributions to her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 211 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit their online guestbook at ljtfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.