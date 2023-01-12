A celebration of life for Joey Nicholson, 59, will be noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, at The Foundry on Broadway. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at The Foundry. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Nicholson died Jan. 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Joey Nicholson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

