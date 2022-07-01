Services for John A. Mincey, 52, husband of Amy Mincey, will be private. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Mincey died Thursday, June 30.

To plant a tree in memory of John Mincey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

