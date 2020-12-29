LAWRENCEBURG – John Allen Perry, 82, husband of Wanda Hoskins Perry, passed away December 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. Born September 7, 1938 in Anderson County, John was the son of the late John W. Perry and Ruby Franklin Perry.

Along with his parents, John was predeceased by a grandson, Timothy Brian Perry; a sister, Helen Perry (Elmer) Hume; and two brothers, Arnold “Buck” (Jo Ann) Perry, and William Ronald “Ronnie” Perry.

John served as the Anderson County P.V.A. for over 30 years, was a former co-owner, auctioneer and real estate broker with Birdwhistell & Perry Realty & Auction, and formerly worked as a barber and co-owner of Lawrenceburg Barber Shop. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church where he served as Deacon Emeritus, a member of the Believers Sunday School class, and as a former Sunday School Superintendent. He loved his church, family and community where he became a well-revered historian of Lawrenceburg and Anderson County. He enjoyed his work, meeting and knowing people.

Including Wanda, his wife of 62 years, John is survived by his two children, Tim Perry and his wife Jody, and Kathy Perry Adams, all of Lawrenceburg; his grandchildren, Chris (Jan-Robyn) Perry, Ashlyn Adams, Courtlyn (Nick) Sosby, and Jennifer (late husband Brian) Perry; three step grandchildren, Jared, Jordan and John Denney, and several great grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (late husband Ralph) Bowen of Lawrenceburg; and a sister-in-law Brenda (late husband Ronnie) Perry of Lawrenceburg.

Private family services will be held at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Dr. Robert F. Ehr officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawrenceburg Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church “From the Heart” 111 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.

