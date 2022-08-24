VERSAILLES — Services for John Austin “Jay” Simpson, 51, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Friday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home.  Simpson died Tuesday, Aug. 23.

To plant a tree in memory of John Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription