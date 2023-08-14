John Stephen Bator Jr. 69, passed away on August 8, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Cathleen Weghorn Bator; and a brother, Ron Bator.

John Bator

John was born in Utica, New York, on January 19, 1954, to the late John Stephen Bator Sr. and Irene Galka Bator. He received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Missouri in 1977, and began teaching art at South Middle School in St. Peters, Missouri.

