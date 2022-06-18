Services for John Benson Shoemaker, 89, husband of Rachel Mahan Bryant Shoemaker, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Shoemaker died Thursday, June 16.

