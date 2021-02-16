John "Billy" Lewis

John “Billy” Lester Lewis Sr., age 82, passed away at home on Monday, February 15, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Saturday. A private interment will be held.
Billy was born in Manchester, Kentucky, on October 18, 1938, to the late John Hayward Lewis and Sophie Slusher Lewis. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired as the warehouse manager from Jim Beam Distillery after 40 years of service. Billy enjoyed traveling and was an avid walker and runner.
He is survived by his daughters, Sophia Lynn Graves (Terry) and Patty Lewis Wolf (Greg); grandchildren, John Bradford Wolf (Zoey), Jacqueline Hinshaw (Jimmy), Victoria Megan Smith (Rusty), Justin Tyler Graves (Sue), and Haleigh Ann Wolf (Zach); great-grandchildren, Marlee Wolf and William Graves; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Smith. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Lester Lewis Jr.; and his siblings, Pearl Bryant, Ruby Carrier, Carol Renfro, Patricia Hollan, Hazel Smith, and Chester Smith.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Wolf, Terry Graves, Justin Graves, Zach Janca, Joe Collings, and Charlie Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Ricky Smith, William Graves, Jimmy Hinshaw, Brain Hedden, and Rusty Millikin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
