John Calvin Howard, age 91, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Howard was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Aug. 4, 1929, to the late Bert Howard and Mable Gillispie Howard.

He is survived by his niece, Pat Gibbs; great-niece, Amy Rogers; great-great-nephew, Chance Rogers; and cousin, Mitch Lee.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Purvis Howard; and sister, Ruth Cunningham.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to his beloved church, Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass North, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolence may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

