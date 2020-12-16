John Calvin Howard, age 91, passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
Mr. Howard was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on Aug. 4, 1929, to the late Bert Howard and Mable Gillispie Howard.
He is survived by his niece, Pat Gibbs; great-niece, Amy Rogers; great-great-nephew, Chance Rogers; and cousin, Mitch Lee.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Purvis Howard; and sister, Ruth Cunningham.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to his beloved church, Central Baptist Church, 1958 U.S. 127 Bypass North, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolence may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.