John C. Mynhier Sr., age 79, of Clinton, Tennessee, and previously of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. He was born in Rowan County, Kentucky, on March 8, 1941. He retired from Kentucky State government.
He was known to his family as a pillar of strength and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He was a vintage car enthusiast, especially Ford Mustangs and Ford Falcons. He enjoyed visiting the car shows as well as restoring several cars throughout the years that he brought back to life. He was also a master carpenter and not only built furniture but enjoyed restoring antiques.
He was a member of the Indiana/Ohio/Kentucky Regional Council of Carpenters and the Southwest Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters.
He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida with his best friend and wife of 42 years, Bonnie D Mynhier, as well as with the many friends they enjoyed there.
He was a veteran of the United States Army having done a tour in Vietnam.
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grand- and great-grandfather. He will be tremendously missed and will continue to live in our hearts.
John is preceded in death by his son, John C Mynhier Jr.; parents, Charles and Zona Myhnier; sister, Lanzie Haney; brothers, Charles Bowles, Howard Bowles, Harley Bowles and Paul Mynhier.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie D Mynhier; children, Judy Mynhier Seward, Terry Mynhier (Melissa), Michael S McCoy (Jennifer), Julia Ward (Darrel); daughter-in-law, Rebecca Flannery; grandchildren, Sara Seward Watts (Aaron), Valeri Mynhier (Jesus Martinez), Emily Mynhier, Taylor Mynhier, Madison Mynhier, Candice McCoy Garrison, Cristen McCoy, John McCoy (Kayla), Nicole McCoy, Markie Hicks, Noah Thomas, Cayden Thomas, Trysten Ward, Josh Ward, Jacob Ward and Caleb Ward; and 11 great-grandchildren.
John's graveside with full military honors will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1501 Bethel Valley Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.
If you wish to send flowers, you may send them to Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 621 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716.
Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements, holleygamble.com.
