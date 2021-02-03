LAWRENCEBURG – Visitation for John David Morgan, 56, will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the visitation. No further services are scheduled. Morgan died Tuesday in Lexington. 

To plant a tree in memory of John Morgan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

