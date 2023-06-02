John Marshall Drake, 64, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by family.

John was born on June 4, 1958, to Robert "Bob" and Eloise Drake in Somerset, Kentucky. John graduated from Somerset High School in 1976 and then went on to study Mining & Civil Engineering at the University of Kentucky.

John Drake.jpeg

John Drake

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription